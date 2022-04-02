हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
2022 MacBook Air

New MacBook Air to launch soon: Know about Apple’s plans for 2nd half of 2022

The next MacBook Air is expected to be thinner and lighter, and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac colour options.

New MacBook Air to launch soon: Know about Apple’s plans for 2nd half of 2022

New Delhi: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly developing a 13.6-inch MacBook Air which is expected to be launched in the second half of 2022. The new MacBook Air will feature a slightly larger 13.6-inch display versus the current 13.3-inch model, display industry consultant Ross Young said in a tweet.

The next MacBook Air is expected to be thinner and lighter, and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac colour options, like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple. In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black.

The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.

The Cupertino-based tech giant recently unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max -- the first pro chips designed for the Mac -- in 14- and 16-inch models.

MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life, the company said in a statement. Also Read: PAN Card Fraud: Bollywood Actor Rajkummar Rao's PAN details misused in loan deceit

The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with large 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
2022 MacBook AirMacBook AirApple MacBook AirMacBook
Next
Story

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with large 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Must Watch

PT57S

Breaking News: Tourist dies during paragliding accident in Sikkim