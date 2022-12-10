Instant chat messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on several features to upgrade users' experience. It includes a view once feature extension for text messages and a message yourself feature for desktop users. The message yourself feature has already been rolled out for smartphone users and now soon be available to Windows PC as well. The feature will let users send messages including reminders, pictures, audio, documents etc to their own numbers. According to the WABetainfo website, the feature will be made available through Windows 2.2248.2.0 update. According to the report, the self-chat messages can also be pinned and archived. Once your desktop app is updated, a separate reading “You” will reflect on the screens and can be used to message yourself.

WhatsApp is also working to bring text messages under view once feature. So far, the view once the feature is available for only photos and videos. As per reports, the new feature will allow users to send text messages as well under the view once option. The feature will be available to users through upcoming updates.

At present, if you have to send a text message that gets automatically removed from chat history, you will have to use the disappearing message feature. The disappearing message feature allows users to set a timeline after which the text disappears automatically.

WhatsApp has also rolled out an Avatars feature for its users. The feature allows users to create an avatar or digital version of themselves that can be selected from combinations of diverse hairstyles, facial features, and outfits to have a personalized avatar. The same can be used as a profile photo or can be sent as a sticker.