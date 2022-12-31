topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE DOODLE

New Year's Eve 2022: Google celebrates last day of the year with a special doodle and deep message

The winner of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition in India was Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata, West Bengal. Shlok doodled his hope for India’s scientific advancements to take center stage.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Google shares last doodle of 2022 on New Year's Eve.
  • Google celebrates it to remember the entire year and look forward for a fresh start in 2023.
  • The winner of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition in India was Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata, West Bengal.

Trending Photos

New Year's Eve 2022: Google celebrates last day of the year with a special doodle and deep message

New Delhi: Google has shared the last doodle of 2022 to celebrate last day of this year on New Year’s Eve. Every year Google celebrates the last day of the year with a special doodle to remember the entire year. This is year also Doodle is celebrating New Year’ Eve to reminisce about 2022 and look for a fresh start in 2023.

ALSO READ | Indian man uses Netflix trailers to create his resume for a PR job - Watch

“Today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here’s to the great things to come in 2023! 3… 2… 1…,” Google wrote for the special New year's eve doodle.

ALSO READ | New year 2023: Check how to send attractive stickers on Instagram, WhatsApp

All Google doodle celebrates Indians this year

Google celebrated the 144th birthday of Gama Pehlwan on May 2022 with a special doodle of Gama Pehlwan. It was created by Vrinda Zaveri to celebrate Gama Phelwan’s accomplishments in the ring as he was widely considered one of the best wrestlers of all time. He remained undefeated throughout his international matches and earned the name “The Great Gama”.

Indian boy won Doodle for Google 2022

The winner of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition in India was Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata, West Bengal. Shlok doodled his hope for India’s scientific advancements to take center stage.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896