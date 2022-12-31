New Year's Eve 2022: Google celebrates last day of the year with a special doodle and deep message

New Delhi: Google has shared the last doodle of 2022 to celebrate last day of this year on New Year’s Eve. Every year Google celebrates the last day of the year with a special doodle to remember the entire year. This is year also Doodle is celebrating New Year’ Eve to reminisce about 2022 and look for a fresh start in 2023.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here’s to the great things to come in 2023! 3… 2… 1…,” Google wrote for the special New year's eve doodle.

All Google doodle celebrates Indians this year

Google celebrated the 144th birthday of Gama Pehlwan on May 2022 with a special doodle of Gama Pehlwan. It was created by Vrinda Zaveri to celebrate Gama Phelwan’s accomplishments in the ring as he was widely considered one of the best wrestlers of all time. He remained undefeated throughout his international matches and earned the name “The Great Gama”.

Indian boy won Doodle for Google 2022

The winner of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition in India was Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata, West Bengal. Shlok doodled his hope for India’s scientific advancements to take center stage.