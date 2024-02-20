OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Gets Price Cut For Both Models In India, Check New Price

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has reduced the price of its midrange smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, in India. The smartphone, which was launched last April, has received a price cut of Rs 2,000. Notably, the phone was initially launched at a starting price of Rs 19,999. It comes in two variants: 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Following the price cut, both variants of the smartphone are now available under the Rs 20,000 price segment. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is now available for purchase at Rs 17,999, originally priced at Rs 19,999. While, the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999, originally priced at Rs 21,999.

Customers can purchase the phone from Amazon India and the OnePlus India website at the new price. (Also Read: Beware iPhone Users! Don’t Put Your iPhone In A Bag Of Rice; Here’s Apple’s Advice)

Specifications Of The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Smartphone

The device boasts a captivating 6.73-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, offering a smooth visual experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. Powering this device is a robust 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support for quick recharges. Under the hood, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, ensuring efficient performance for various tasks.

In the camera department, the handset sports a versatile triple-camera setup, highlighted by a high-resolution 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. (Also Read: Nothing Phone (2a) Will Be Made In India, Says CEO Carl Pei Ahead Of Official Launch)

Furthermore, it includes a 16MP front camera dedicated to capturing stunning selfies. Operating on Android 13 out-of-the-box, the device has already begun receiving updates to the latest Android 14-based OxygenOS, ensuring users have access to the newest features and enhancements.