NoiseFit Active 2 Launched With Over 100 Sports Modes And Functional Crown In India At Rs 3,499; Check Specs

New Delhi: Noise has launched the NoiseFit Active 2 in the Indian market after the launch of the Noise ColorFit Ore smartwatch earlier this week. The smartwatch is available in six different colour options: Vintage Brown, Midnight Black, Classic Black, Classic Brown, Silver Black and Copper Black.

The wearable sports a round dial and a sleek design and features a functional crown, which makes it easier for the user to navigate the device. Notably, the NoiseFit Active 2 smartwatch packs various leather strap choices.

The smartwatch has been unveiled at an introductory price of Rs 3,499 in India. Consumers can buy the smartwatch from the e-commerce platform Flipkart and Noise’s official website. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Sale: iPhone 15 Available at Lowest Price Ever on Amazon India; Check Discount, Specs)

NoiseFit Active 2 Specifications:

The smartphone features a vibrant 1.46-inch hypervision AMOLED display with an impressive brightness of 600 nits. It also sports over 150 watch faces. With more than 100 sports modes, including advanced tracking features like a heart rate monitor, sleep patterns, stress levels and SpO2 sensor, it caters to every fitness enthusiast's needs.

The smartwatch houses Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity ensuring seamless communication. It comes with a remarkable battery life of up to 10 days. Its IP68-rated smartwatch is suitable for any environment. (Also Read: iQOO Anniversary Sale: Massive Discounts On iQOO 12, iQOO Z9, iQOO Z7 Pro And More; Check Price)

Moreover, its productivity suite keeps you organized with daily reminders and weather forecasts at your fingertips. With the capacity to store up to 10 contacts, this smartwatch combines functionality with convenience, promising an exceptional experience for users.