Nokia 3210 Feature Phone Launched In India With UPI Application And YouTube Music; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones globally, has relaunched the iconic Nokia 3210 4G feature phone into the Indian market which coincides with the 25th anniversary of its original release in 1999. The handset will come with Scuba Blue, Grunge Black, and Y2K Gold colour options.

The phone has relaunched with YouTube in India along with two other feature phones: the Nokia 235 4G and the Nokia 220 4G.

Nokia 3210 4G, Nokia 235 4G, and Nokia 220 4G India Price And Availability:

The Nokia 3210 4G is priced at Rs 3,999 via HMD.com, Amazon.in, and various retail outlets. On the other hand, the Nokia 235 4G and the Nokia 220 4G are priced at Rs 3,749 and Rs 3,249, respectively. Consumers can purchase all three feature phones via HMD.com, Amazon.in, and various retail outlets.

Nokia 3210 Specifications:

The handset features a 1450 mAh battery, providing up to 9.5 hours of talk time. It is equipped with YouTube and YouTube Music along with eight other pre-loaded apps like Weather, News, Sokoban, Cricket Score, 2048 Game, and Tetris.

The model comes with a preloaded UPI application approved by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Adding further, the phone includes the classic Snake game, a 2MP camera, and a flash torch.

Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G:

The Nokia 235 4G features a spacious 2.8-inch IPS display and enhanced features. It comes with a 2MP rear camera and is available in Blue, Black, and Purple. Meanwhile, the redesigned Nokia 220 4G also offers a large 2.8-inch IPS display, preloaded UPI applications approved by the NPCI, and is available in Peach and Black.

Notably, these phones were introduced in Europe a few weeks back as devices that can help people who are looking for a digital detox.