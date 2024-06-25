OnePlus Nord 3 Gets Massive Discount On Amazon After Launch Of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: After the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite smartphone in India, the OnePlus Nord 3 has now received a massive discount on the e-commerce giant Amazon which takes the price of the smartphone to below Rs 20,000 in the country. If you are planning to buy the OnePlus Nord 3, then this could be the ideal time for you to purchase a smartphone with a significant price drop during the Amazon Monsoon Mobile Mania sale.

The OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone came with three years of operating system updates and 4 years of security updates. It is offered in two colour options: Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

How To Buy OnePlus Nord 3 Under Rs 20,000?

The 8GB RAM+128GB storage model is listed at Rs 19,999 during the Amazon Monsoon Mobile Mania sale in the country. Moreover, the prices go further down if you consumers are making a transaction via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank or DBS Bank cards.

Earlier, the OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in July 2023 for Rs 33,999.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset, with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The handset is loaded with a 5000mAh battery.

The OnePlus Nord 3 comes with an IP54 rating and is safeguarded by Dragontrail glass for added protection.

On the optics front, the OnePlus Nord 3 is packed with a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP wide lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter on the front.