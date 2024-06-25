Realme GT 6, Packed With AI Camera, Goes On First Sale In India With Introductory Offers; Check Specs, Price

Realme GT 6 First Sale In India: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the Realme GT 6 smartphone last week in India. Now, the Realme GT 6 goes on first in the country today. The smartphone packs AI-powered tools for camera, media editing and productivity.

The handset is offered in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colour options. It comes with three memory options - 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB.

Realme GT 6 Price And Availability:

The Realme GT 6 is priced at Rs 40,999 for 8GB RAM+256GB storage, Rs 42,999 for 12GB RAM+256GB storage, and Rs 44,999 for 16GB RAM+512GB storage. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Realme online store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord 3 Gets Massive Discount On Amazon After Launch Of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite; Check Specs, Price)

Realme GT 6 Introductory Offers:

The 8GB + 256GB storage variant is available with an effective price of Rs 35,999 after availing of a bank offer of Rs 4,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 1,000. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB comes with an effective offer price of Rs 38,999 after a bank offer of Rs 3,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 1,000. After applying the discount, the 16GB + 512GB is available at Rs 39,999 after a bank offer of Rs 4,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 1,000. Notably, the sale will continue until June 28.

Realme GT 6 Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,000 nits of typical brightness. It is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, can go from 1 per cent to 50 per cent in about 10 minutes, and can be fully charged in under half an hour.

It is powered by Android 14 and boasts a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and supports 4K recording and Dolby Vision. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Realme GT 6 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55; Which 5G Phone Should You Buy Under Rs 40,000 Price Segment?)

On the optics front, the smartphone comes with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. There is a 32MP shooter on the front. The phone also equipped with Hi-Res Audio Certified dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.