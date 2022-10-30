Twitter takeover updates: Users to get downvote feature soon, know what's new about it

New Delhi: The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, now owns Twitter. Since the buyout, Twitter is likely undergoing tremendous change. One of the trickiest transactions in the annals of acquisitions was the purchase of Twitter. However, it has now been finished, and if Musk's past tweets are any indication, a lot will change on the microblogging platform.

Before the big Twitter vs Musk fight ever started, one of these improvements was already in motion. The wider deployment, however, is taking place right now. More users are now being given access to Twitter's "downvote" tool. (Also Read: Good news for WhatsApp users! You can download PAN card, driver's license, marksheet & RC among others; here's HOW)

The downvote button on Twitter is different from YouTube's dislike button. Instead of straight posts, this function is for replies to posts. This is how Twitter responds to offensive language and off-topic comments. There will be no front-end mechanism for counting downvotes, and they won't be made public. (Also Read: Explained: Is Elon Musk vs Twitter deal nears close? Here're TURNING POINTS of this buyout)

Users have the option to downvote a response if they believe it is not adding to the debate on Twitter. Downvotes are private, as guaranteed by the platform. The author of the Tweet and no one else will have access to these votes, which are private. With the downvote feedback option, Twitter promises to "prioritise higher-quality content for you and everyone on Twitter."

The new downvote option will soon be available to Twitter users on iOS and Android. This feature is supported even on the Twitter website. Keep in mind that while upvotes will appear as likes, downvotes will not be accessible to the general public.

It is anticipated that the platform would move in a new direction after Twitter's leadership changes. Musk published a letter outlining his plan to purchase the platform and his future plans for it. Twitter, in Musk's opinion, will serve as a forum for constructive debate. He reiterated in the letter that he has long supported the right to free expression.

He did make clear, though, that individuals who break the law and the platform's rules will face repercussions. In order to improve community communication, the platform will be introducing more features.