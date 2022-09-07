New Delhi: iPhone 14 will launch a few hours from now. There are a lot of rumours pouring into the market regarding the specs of the Apple iPhone 14. One of the most talked about topics about the device is that the device is coming with satellite communication features. Reports claimed that this is the first device that will support satellite communication but here's the fact.

Huawei has unveiled the Mate 50 line of flagship phones ahead of Apple's Far Out iPhone 14 launch event. The Mate 50 is the first commercial smartphone in the world to include satellite communication, which, if rumours are to be believed, will also be one of the forthcoming iPhone 14's primary selling points. (Also Read: iPhone launch: From initial phase to game changer, here's evolution of Apple's iPhone)

The Mate 50 Series phones, including the Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro, will be able to send brief texts using this capability thanks to China's extensive global BeiDou satellite network. This will enable communication in locations without cellphone service. (Also Read: Apple 'Far Out' event live updates: How and when, where to watch and what to expect from iPhone 14 event?)

Due to Huawei's present situation with the US government, the top Mate 50 series only comes with 4G variants of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU. The Mate 50 has a 6.7-inch, 90Hz OLED display, while the 50 Pro has a larger 6.74-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Both smartphones include a 50MP primary back camera for taking pictures. Each of the two phones has a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens in addition to a telephoto lens. The Pro model, on the other hand, has a 64MP camera with a 200X digital zoom capability.

Since last year, there have been rumours that Apple will also include a satellite messaging capability in their iPhone 14 series. According to Huawei's description, the Mate 50 smartphones would only be able to send and receive text messages. In emergency situations, satellite-based texting is useful, particularly in locations with little to no signal normally.