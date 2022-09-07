Apple 'Far Out' event live updates: How and when, where to watch and what to expect in iPhone 14 event?
00 a.m. Pacific Time in the US, which is approximately 10:30 p.m. in India, Apple will host the biggest technology event of the year. Everyone is anticipating the "Far Out" event and the company's most anticipated launches, which include:
- iPhone 14 launch event to start at 10 pm tonight.
- Apple is expected to launch iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro and iPad.
Trending Photos
Today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the US, which is approximately 10:30 p.m. in India, Apple will host the biggest technology event of the year. Everyone is anticipating the "Far Out" event and the company's most anticipated launches, which include:
Along with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected, as well as a new 'Pro' version of the Watch. In addition, the AirPods Pro and the entry-level iPad are expected to be upgraded.
Here's how to watch the live event:
Apple Website: You can register on Apple India's official website at apple.com/in/apple-events. You can also register and set your calendar to be notified before the event begins, and you will receive the notification accordingly.
Apple’s YouTube Channel: Another way to attend the event is via YouTube, where Apple has already started a waiting list for the event that currently has about 4.3K people on it (by the time of writing). You can register for the event on YouTube if you're interested in going, and YouTube will send you a reminder.
Apple TV App: Users of Apple TV can now connect to their app by turning on the specific live stream option that has been registered on the company website. From any device with the Apple TV app, you can easily watch the event.
More Stories