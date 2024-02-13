Nothing Phone 2a India Launch Date Officially Announced; Nothing Confirms on X

New Delhi: London-based tech company Nothing has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Phone 2a smartphone globally and in India on the company's X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The Nothing Phone 2a will be launched on March 5 at 11:30 GMT (5 pm IST), as per the company. Moreover, the event page on Nothing's website also reveals that the smartphone will be available for purchase via the e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Fresh. Eyes.



The official Phone (2a) launch event is happening on 5 March 2024, 5 PM.



Learn the story so far on https://t.co/C6rV05RcjV pic.twitter.com/7NmeZIvuDm — Nothing India (@nothingindia) February 13, 2024

Ahead of the official launch, let's unwrap the expected specifications of the Nothing Phone 2a

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2a is poised to offer a premium viewing experience with its 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, boasting a crisp resolution of 1,084 x 2,412 pixels and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. In the realm of photography, it promises excellence with its 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, complemented by ultrawide sensors for capturing expansive landscapes and detailed shots. And for selfies, there might be a front camera that can take pictures with 32MP quality. (Also Read: Meta Testing New 'Trending Topics' Feature On X Rival Threads)

Powering this device could be the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5, ensuring a seamless and customizable user experience. Moreover, longevity won't be an issue, thanks to its substantial 4,920mAh battery capacity, supported by fast 45W charging technology for quick and hassle-free recharging. With these features, the Nothing Phone (2a) seems poised to make waves in the competitive smartphone market.

The Phone 2a, also known as Aerodactyl, will have cool features from the last Nothing Phone 2, making it better than the older Nothing Phone 1. Another configuration of 12GB plus 256GB is expected to be available, with colour options in black and white. (Also Read: Poco X6 5G Gets New Storage Variant At Rs 23,999; Check Specs And Discount)

According to reports, the Phone (2a) could sit in the sub-Rs 30,000-35,000 price bracket in India and cost roughly 400 Dollars in the global markets.