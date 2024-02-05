trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717914
NOTHING PHONE 2A

Nothing Phone 2a Flipkart Availability Confirmed; Check Leaked Specs, Colours And More

The landing page doesn't specify the launch date or any key features of the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Nothing Phone 2a Flipkart Availability Confirmed; Check Leaked Specs, Colours And More

New Delhi: The Nothing Phone 2a smartphone will launch soon in India. It is the third smartphone from the brand led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. Ahead of the official launch, the UK-based company has confirmed that the upcoming phone will be sold via the e-commerce giant Flipkart in India.

Flipkart has launched a dedicated microsite on its platform to tease the upcoming release of the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone. However, the landing page doesn't specify the launch date or any key features of the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone.

Now, let's delve into the leaked specifications of Nothing Phone 2a smartphone. (Also Read: OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds Gets Price Cut In India; Check New Price)

Nothing Phone 2a Display

The smartphone will probably run on Android 13, bringing a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Nothing Phone 2a Price

Even though the exact launch date is not known, people are guessing that the Nothing Phone 2a might be revealed at the Mobile World Congress (2024) event in Barcelona. The phone is expected to be a mid-range device, and the starting version might cost around EUR 400, which is about Rs 37,000. This basic model is said to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Nothing Phone 2a OS

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. (Also Read: Vivo V30 Launched Globally With Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs, Display And More)

Nothing Phone 2a Colour Options

Another configuration of 12GB plus 256GB is expected to be available, with color options in black and white.

Notably, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be a mid-range smartphone and is confirmed to be an upgrade over the previously released Nothing Phone 1. The Phone 2a, also known as Aerodactyl, will have cool features from the last Nothing Phone 2, making it better than the older Nothing Phone 1.

