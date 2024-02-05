Nothing Phone 2a Flipkart Availability Confirmed; Check Leaked Specs, Colours And More

New Delhi: The Nothing Phone 2a smartphone will launch soon in India. It is the third smartphone from the brand led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. Ahead of the official launch, the UK-based company has confirmed that the upcoming phone will be sold via the e-commerce giant Flipkart in India.

Flipkart has launched a dedicated microsite on its platform to tease the upcoming release of the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone. However, the landing page doesn't specify the launch date or any key features of the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone.

Nothing Phone 2a Display

The smartphone will probably run on Android 13, bringing a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Nothing Phone 2a Price

Even though the exact launch date is not known, people are guessing that the Nothing Phone 2a might be revealed at the Mobile World Congress (2024) event in Barcelona. The phone is expected to be a mid-range device, and the starting version might cost around EUR 400, which is about Rs 37,000. This basic model is said to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Nothing Phone 2A hands on images via https://t.co/2wiaINX5Xp



Specifications

6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset

Android 13 most probably

50MP Samsung GN9+ 50MP JN1 rear camera

32MP Sony IMX615 front camera

Nothing Phone 2a OS

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.

Nothing Phone 2a Colour Options

Another configuration of 12GB plus 256GB is expected to be available, with color options in black and white.

Notably, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be a mid-range smartphone and is confirmed to be an upgrade over the previously released Nothing Phone 1. The Phone 2a, also known as Aerodactyl, will have cool features from the last Nothing Phone 2, making it better than the older Nothing Phone 1.