Tech Showdown: Motorola Edge 50 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G; Which Smartphone Suits Your Pocket Above Rs 25,000?

New Delhi: Motorola has expanded its mid-range of smartphones in India with the launch of Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The company claims that there are quite a few AI-powered features in the Edge 50 Pro’s camera setup. The latest handset houses Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield to protect the display.



On the other hand, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has launched its budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G smartphone in India. The handset comes with an Aquatouch display that can easily differentiate between your touch and water droplets.

In the dynamic landscape of the Indian smartphone market, choosing the right device can be a daunting task. In this comprehensive comparison, we pit the Motorola Edge 50 Pro against the OnePlus Nord CE 4. With improved cameras, faster processors, and stunning displays, deciding between these two devices is a fun challenge for tech fans.

Let's dive into our comparison of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Price And Colour Options:

The base variant of the newly launched smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Pro with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 31,999, which includes a 68W charger and the 12 GB RAM with 256 GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 35,999, which includes a 125 W charger.

For early birds, the company is offering a discount for the limited period of time at which the 8GB RAM variant is available for users at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB variant at Rs 31,999.

The smartphone is available in Moon Light Pearl, Luxe Lavender, and Black Beauty colour options. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G; Which Smartphone Should You Buy at Rs 25,000 Price Segment?)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Price And Colour Options:

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 26,999. The smartphone comes in Dark Chrome with a glossy finish and Celadon Marble colour options.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications:

The new smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display. The latest device also features a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an impressive 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery supported by 125W TurboPower charging technology and 50W wireless charging.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP primary sensor, a versatile 13 MP ultra-wide-angle/macro lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, there is a high-resolution 50 MP front camera with autofocus support.

The smartphone is backed by Moto Ai, the camera delivers exceptional performance in both photography and videography. The smartphone houses a Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Specifications:

The smartphone offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. It includes a 240Hz touch sampling rate and innovative PWM dimming technology. The smartphone has a resolution of 2412 by 1080 pixels. The IP54-rated handset runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 14,

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and Battery Health Engine tech for long-term battery durability. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Nothing Phone (2a) Vs Realme 12 Pro 5G; Battle for Best Buy in Rs 25,000 Segment)

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 uses AI to learn your usage pattern and regulate the charging speed. For connectivity, the smartphone supports dual SIM cards, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 2—2 MIMO, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.