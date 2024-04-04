OnePlus Nord CE4 5G Goes On Sale For First Time On Amazon; Check Price, Offers For Early Birds

New Delhi: OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G smartphone goes on sale for the first time on the e-commerce giant Amazon today in India. The company's budget-friendly smartphone is the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 smartphone.

Notably, the handset comes with an Aquatouch display that can easily differentiate between your touch and water droplets. For early birds willing to buy the smartphone today, they will also get the complimentary OnePlus Nord Buds 2, which has a market price of Rs. 2,199.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Price And Colour Options:

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 26,999. The smartphone comes in Dark Chrome with a glossy finish and Celadon Marble colour options. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Motorola Edge 50 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G; Which Smartphone Suits Your Pocket Above Rs 25,000?)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Specifications:

The smartphone offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. It includes a 240Hz touch sampling rate and innovative PWM dimming technology. The smartphone has a resolution of 2412 by 1080 pixels. The IP54-rated handset runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 14.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and Battery Health Engine tech for long-term battery durability. (Also Read: Motorola Edge 40 Neo Gets Price Cut In India After Edge 50 Pro Launch; Check New Price)

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 uses AI to learn your usage pattern and regulate the charging speed. For connectivity, the smartphone supports dual SIM cards, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 2—2 MIMO, and Bluetooth 5.4. It also has an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.