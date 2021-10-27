Now, read deleted WhatsApp messages: Check steps to catch sender off guard

New Delhi: Several users have always wondered how they can read WhatsApp messages that were deleted even before they got a chance to peek. As of now, the messaging platform doesn’t provide an option for users to read the deleted messages. However, there are other methods using which you can read deleted WhatsApp messages.

Android users can use a simple trick to read such messages, which is by installing a third-party app on the smartphone that stores such texts, photos and videos even before the sender clicks the ‘Delete for All’ button.

Here’s how to read deleted WhatsApp messages on Android

Android users can download apps such as WAMR, WhatsRemoved+, etc., to read deleted messages. These apps basically create a copy of the messages erased by the sender.

On the apps, users can visit the apps to check the deleted message, audio, photo or video. However, users should also take note that these are third-party apps and requires several smartphone permissions to do their job.

Since most of them are owned by smaller developers, these apps could also put your and your contacts’ privacy at risk. Therefore, it’s advised that users should use such apps to read deleted WhatsApp messages.

Here’s how to read deleted WhatsApp messages on iOS

Apple iPhone users can rely on their notification section to read WhatsApp deleted messages, as you won’t be able to find third-party apps that can recover deleted messages on the App Store.

iPhone users, however, can read such messages from the Notifications Center, as deleted WhatsApp texts are still visible there. If you click on the notification, then you'll lose the text.

The only drawback of the WhatsApp trick is that users won't be able to check the deleted photo, videos and audio files on WhatsApp.