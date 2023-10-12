Now You Can Buy Metro Ticket Via Paytm: Step-By-Step Guide - Check Here

New Delhi: Through the Paytm Mobile App, Delhi Metro has introduced QR code-based ticketing, which is a convenient choice for commuters and improves the "ease of booking tickets" for travelers throughout its network.

At the Metro Bhawan, this project was launched by Dr. Vikas Kumar, the managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in the presence of Mr. Abhay Sharma, the chief business officer of Paytm. (Also Read: 18% GST On Gangajal? Check What The Authority Says)

This new feature allows users to purchase a mobile QR ticket from the 'Metro' area of the Paytm app. On the day of travel, they can easily enter their station of entrance and destination. (Also Read: ICICI Bank Launches 'iFinance': Check What It Is, Eligibility, Benefits, And More)

To continue their journey, passengers simply hold their smartphones in front of the QR code scanner at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at both entry and exit stations. This facility was previously only accessible via the Airport Express Line.

Dr. Vikas Kumar stated that the introduction of this Paytm QR-based ticketing for all Delhi Metro lines would allow for efficient and trouble-free travel for the National Capital's many metro commuters. Our recent actions to support digital ticketing demonstrate our commitment to the "Digital India" project, which aims to deliver government services electronically with improved internet infrastructure and inclusivity, he continued.

"Using this facility, Delhi Metro Rail passengers will be able to skip the queues to buy tickets," Abhay Sharma stated.