Apple

OMG! iPhone falls 2,000 feet down from a plane, recovered without damage: Check out video

Brazilian documentary filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto came in for an absolute shock when his iPhone 6S that he was using to capture some pictures on-board a plane accidentally fell from his hand.

Youtube screengrab

Galiotto was on-board a plane flying 2,000 feet over a beach in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro. His iphone could not bear the heavy winds when he sneaked it out for clicking pictures and slipped off his hands. He later tracked the phone down to the beach in n undamaged condition, with some calling it a miracle while others praising the Find My iPhone app.

Galiotto has shared a video on Youtube to share his account of dropping and finding the phone.

This is not the first time that an iPhone has fallen off a plane at such astounding heights and also being recovered without any damage.

In 2018, Sarvinder Naberhaus from Iowa took a leisure flight on a vintage American aeroplane. She was taking pictures from the passenger seat, but the harsh wind dis-balanced her grip and the phone slipped from her hands, as reported by WHO TV.

She was advised by the pilot to not look for the phone as it would be a futile exercise. However Naberhaus took her chance and began searching her phone using the Find My iPhone app.

Eventually, Naberhaus along with her friend found the device in a patch of grass in a residential area. She found the phone in a perfect working condition and without a single scratch on it.

In another unrelated case, a woman in Orlando, Florida accidentally dropped her iphone while she was on an amusement ride in a park. She was taking selfies when she dropped her phone from above 450 feet height. To her relief, the iPhone was found in perfect working condition despite the huge fall.

