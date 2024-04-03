Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Specs

New Delhi: Samsung has confirmed the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Samsung Galaxy M15 5G smartphones in India. However, the smartphones were recently launched globally.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Samsung Galaxy M15 5G are set to launch on April 8 at 12PM. Consumers can purchase both the latest smartphones via Amazon India.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G will come with two colour options: Denim Black and Light Green shades. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G comes with three colour options - Blue Topaz, Celestine Blue, and Stone Grey. Both smartphones are equipped with the company's Knox Security.



Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display dazzles with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging for prolonged usage without interruptions.

The handset runs on the Android 11 operating system with Samsung's One UI 3.1; it ensures a smooth and intuitive user experience.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (4nm) Mobile Platform, coupled with an Adreno GPU, provides exceptional performance.

It offers ample space for storage needs with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card).

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, complemented by a 50MP front shooter for impressive selfies. (Also Read: HP Envy x360 14 Laptop With Copilot Key And Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor Launched In India; Check Price, Specs)

Samsung Galaxy M 15 5G Specifications:

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with its 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. It runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1; the device guarantees a user-friendly interface for seamless navigation.

The handset is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery supported by 25W fast charging. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor. The smartphone offers configuration with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. (Also Read: Realme 12X 5G With 50MP AI Camera Setup And Android 14 Launched In India At Rs 11,999; Check Specs)

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens, while the 13MP front-facing camera excels in capturing selfies with clarity.