OnePlus 11 live images leaked online; WATCH the design of upcoming premium device

New Delhi: The premium smartphone maker brand OnePlus is all set to launch of its premium smartphone ‘OnePlus 11’ in February 7, 2023 in India. The upcoming device's live images have been leaked online and were widely circulated on social media platforms. It is expected that the device may sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, and a 5000 mAh battery with 100 W superfast charging.

OnePlus 11 is going to be launched on February 7, 2023 in India. The company is also planning to launch OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS along with the new flagship smartphone.

OnePlus 11 hands on in Green variant! Via datongzhentan pic.twitter.com/NSj2baXUI6 — OnePlus Planet (@oneplusplanet) January 2, 2023

OnePlus 11 expected specs

OnePlus 11 may sport a 50MP Sony prmiary camera, 48MP Sony ultra-wide angle camera and a 2X portrait Sony camera. While for the front camera, the device may have a 16MP selfie camera.

Speaking for other specs, the device may have up to 16 GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage. It may also feature Android 13.

The OnePlus 11 will come with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a 2K resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. It will be an E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. It will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.