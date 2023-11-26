New Delhi: The OnePlus 12, the company's upcoming mainstream flagship, is anticipated to make its China premiere on December 4th, the day of the brand's tenth anniversary. We now have a general notion of what to anticipate from the phone when it goes on sale thanks to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, screen size, and other details that have emerged over the last few months.

However, we haven't really learned anything about the colors or design up till now. The OnePlus 12 will be available in White, Rock Black, and Pale Green, according to a recent Weibo post from the company.

This suggests that OnePlus has made the green model somewhat of a mainstay, as seen by the fact that the OnePlus 11 series also comes in Eternal Green.

According to yet another recent rumor, the OnePlus 12 might come in a model with a wooden back finish, much like the Bamboo back panel that came with the company's debut smartphone, the OnePlus 1.

OnePlus has previously stated that the QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168) AMOLED display on the OnePlus 12 will be produced by BOE. With a maximum brightness of 2600 nits, it will be more brilliant than some of the most current flagships.