New Delhi: OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its new premium OnePlus 12 series smartphones in India on 23 January at the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event. The OnePlus 12 series consists of two handsets - OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed that the OnePlus 12R smartphone will be available via the e-commerce platform Amazon in two colour options - Blue and Black. For the first time, the company is taking the ‘R’ variant globally, which is expected to be more affordable than the full-blown flagship — OnePlus 12 smatphone. (Also Read: iQOO Neo 7 5G Gets Price Cut In India Ahead of iQOO Neo 9 Series Launch, Check New Rates)

OnePlus has twitted the launch news from its official X account:

Meet the family: #OnePlus12 and #OnePlus12R, launching on Jan 23 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 5, 2024

Here are the expected specifications of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R that have surfaced online:

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Display

The OnePlus 12R is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, while OnePlus 12 could be packed with a 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. (Also Read: POCO To Launch New X6 Pro In India With New Operating System, Check Expected Specs)

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Battery

OnePlus 12R is expected to be loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-wired charging support, while OnePlus 12 is expected to come with a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Camera

OnePlus 12R could feature a 50MP OIS primary camera, while OnePlus 12 may be packed with a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Chipsets

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on a 4nm process, while OnePlus 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno GPU.