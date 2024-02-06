OnePlus 12R Sale Live: Check Out Discounts, Launch Offers And Price in India

New Delhi: The newly launched OnePlus 12R is now available for the first time in India. As of now, customers can purchase the OnePlus 12R on the official OnePlus India website as well as on the e-commerce giant Amazon. The OnePlus 12R is available in two variants: 8GB/128GB priced at Rs 39,999 and 16GB/256GB priced at Rs 45,999. The handset comes in two colour options: Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

At the time of writing, Amazon indicates that the OnePlus 12R is either currently available or out of stock. OnePlus has also revealed some bank offers, special benefits, and plans which will reduce the price by a specific margin. Let's explore the discounts, bank offers, special benefits, and more.

OnePlus 12R Launch Offers And Discount

As part of the launch offers, customers can receive an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on Amazon when using an ICICI Bank or OneCard credit card. Furthermore, there's a 6-month no-cost EMI option available through ICICI credit/debit card EMI and OneCard EMI. (Also Read: Apple Vision Pro: Here's List Of Features That Will Blow Your Mind!)

For a limited time, buyers can also get the OnePlus Buds Z2, valued at Rs 4,999, for free. Additionally, buyers can receive a complimentary six-month Google One subscription and a three-month YouTube Premium trial.

OnePlus 12R Specifications

The smartphone features a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 1264x2780 pixels, delivering vibrant visuals with 4,500 nits of peak brightness. To ensure durability, it features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection against scratches and drops.

The OnePlus 12R is powered by an Octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, offering seamless multitasking and efficient operation. (Also Read: Realme Offers Valentine's Day Sale on Amazon; Announces Deals On Narzo Series; Check Bank Offers, Coupons)

The smartphone boasts a 5,500mAh battery with a 100W SuperVOOC fast charger. Its camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Additionally, it sports a 16MP front camera for selfies.