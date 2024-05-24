OnePlus 12R Receives Huge Discount On Flipkart; Check Out New Price And Specs

New Delhi: Chinese electronic brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12R in the Indian market in January this year. The handset is offered in Cool Blue and Iron Grey colour options. At launch, the OnePlus 12R was one of the best smartphones in the segment, starting at Rs 39,999. Now, the smartphone is currently available with a huge discount on Flipkart.

OnePlus 12R Discount:

For the 8GB+128GB storage model, the phone is priced at Rs 39,999. Now, this variant is available at Rs 36,560 after an 8 per cent discount on Flipkart. Hence, it is a discount of Rs 3,439 from the original launch price. Consumers can also enjoy an extra discount of Rs 909 as cashback or coupon.

Meanwhile, the 16GB + 256GB storage model also receives a discount of 4 per cent bringing the price down to Rs 44,518 from Rs 45,999. OnePlus 12R fans can also avail an additional 10 per cent off up to Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: POCO F6 Vs Realme GT 6T; Which Smartphone Offers Best Features At Rs 30,000 Price Segment?)

OnePlus 12R Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

In the camera department, the phone packs a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

The OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, marking the largest-ever battery in the OnePlus smartphone. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0 out-of-the-box. (Also Read: POCO F6 Launched In India With AI Features And Iceloop Cooling Technology; Check Specs, Price, And Discount)

For connectivity, the OnePlus 12R supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a USB Type-C port and a dual nano-SIM setup.