OnePlus 13R Chipset Details Confirmed Ahead Of India Launch On January 7; Check Expected Specs, Price

OnPlus 13 India Launch: The Chinese electronics brand OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 13R in India on January 7 in the OnePlus Winter Launch Event, alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the chipset for the OnePlus 13R.

The upcoming OnePlus 13R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. For reference, the OnePlus 12R, its predecessor, was equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

OnePlus 13R Price In India (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced at around Rs 45,000, similar to the Vivo V30 Pro and Realme GT 6.

OnePlus 13R (Expected Specifications)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and Dolby Vision support. Both the handsets may run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

It will likely be powered by a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Under the hood, the phone is likely to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

On the camera front, the global variant is rumoured to sport a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and another 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and videos, it is expected to feature a 32-megapixel front camera.