OnePlus 9 specifications leaked: to get 120Hz display and SD 888 SoC, know more

OnePlus has been doing a lot on the android side of things. It started with a philosophy of bringing the best hardware and software at the best price. It changed with steep competition, OnePlus which used to launch one smartphone every year, is not catering to many other segments. In a recent development, a tipster has leaked the specification of the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

OnePlus is expected to launch its new OnePlus 9 series in March 2021. The company will launch three models in the series which include the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Lite. Tipster TechDroider has shared the screenshots which give us details about the OnePlus 9.

EXCLUSIVE - OnePlus 9 Specifications pic.twitter.com/mJJ6VkkYU1 — TechDroider (@techdroider) February 19, 2021

According to the leaked data, the OnePlus 9 will be powered by top of the line Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with Adreno 660 GPU and will get a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1080x2400 pixel). The display will have a pixel density of 402ppi and will support a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage memory.

OnePlus 9 will get a 12MP primary sensor along with 48MP, 8MP sensors. The OnePlus 9 will support 8K video recording at 30fps. The phone will get a 4500mAh battery and will support fast charging of up to 65W.

There is great curiosity around OnePlus devices across the world. The brand enjoys customer loyalty and there are many dedicated OnePlus communities that are involved in the customer feedback and development process. OnePlus is expected to launch the new series by March but there is no official confirmation from the company. OnePlus has not shared any kind of details about the upcoming smartphones.