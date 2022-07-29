New Delhi: The OxygenOS 12 stable update, which is based on Android 12 OS, has begun rolling out to the OnePlus 9RT smartphone. Although Android 13 is anticipated from Google in the near future, customers of the OnePlus 9RT smartphone are still on Android 11. The newest version of Android 12 is roughly 4.7GB in size, which is quite large. You can manually check for it in the settings > Software menu if you haven't yet gotten the notification for this update.

Desktop icons are optimised using the most recent update's better textures. The ability to identify the apps you use frequently and pre-load them so that you can open them quickly is now part of the new Quick launch feature.

Additionally, a new chart showing your battery usage will be available. For a comfortable screen reading experience, the company has also improved the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes. For a more individualised experience, the dark mode has three levels that are configurable.

New design options for Cards have been added to The Shelf, improving the aesthetic appeal and readability of the data contents. Additionally, a new Earphone Control Card with one-click Bluetooth earphone adjustment is also available. Additionally, people will get access to the OnePlus Scout in Shelf, which enables users to search various phone items like apps, settings, media data, and more. A OnePlus Watch Card will also be visible on the shelf, allowing you to view your health information.

The new Work Life Balance feature also lets you quickly move between the Work and Life modes. A two-finger pinch motion will now be enabled for toggling between layouts in the Gallery app. The software can now "intelligently recognise the best-quality photographs, and trim the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more beautiful," according to the business.

For a more customised lock screen experience, new line and colour styles are also available under the Canvas AOD section. New brushes, strokes, and colour adjustment support are included.

A new HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabiliser feature and game performance optimization are also included in the update. According to the changelog, the update also improves the way camera modes are shown in the menu bar and how zooming in or out works while recording films with the back camera.