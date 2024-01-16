OnePlus Buds 3 Wireless Earphone To Launch In India Alongside OnePlus 12 Series, Check Expected Price

OnePlus is set to roll out its OnePlus Buds 3 TWS (True Wireless Stereo) in India on January 23, alongside the launch of its much-anticipated OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones, respectively.

The new gadget, OnePlus Buds 3 TWS, will be available in markets like India, Europe, and North America. Notably, the Indian variant of the wireless earphones is expected to share similar specifications with the Chinese version. The pricing of the OnePlus Buds 3 is approximately Rs 5,800 in the Chinese market. It is available in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey colour options. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed For Sale Ahead Of Official Launch on January 17, Withdrawn By Retailer)

Here are the specifications of the Indian variant of the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS

OnePlus Buds 3 Features

The wireless earphones feature a 10.4mm composite diaphragm driver and come with up to 44 hours of battery life. They will be available in two colours such as Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray. These buds have a metallic coating and matte finish, weighing 4.8g each. The design of the new model features a more adaptable sliding touch control for more accurate volume adjustments. Notably, the design of the buds and the case looks similar to the Buds Pro 2.

The Buds series is back with its consistent pursuit of product quality and user experience. Introducing the OnePlus Buds 3 sporting a beautiful new colour with the same ergonomic design for utmost comfort. Launching on 23rd Jan pic.twitter.com/1ZRVOwAv2F — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 15, 2024

The OnePlus TWS is IP55 rated and comes with support for LHDC 5.0 audio and Bluetooth 5.3. The wireless earphones also come with active noise cancellation (ANC) with three modes: mild, moderate, and depth.

Adding further, these earbuds are loaded with a 58mAh battery, while the charging case has a 520mAh battery along with a USB Type-C port. (Also Read: Atal Setu: Top 7 Advanced Technologies Used In India’s Longest Sea Bridge)

Here are the expected specifications of the OnePlus 12 series

OnePlus 12 Series Smartphone Specifications

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on a 4nm process, while the OnePlus 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno GPU.

OnePlus 12 Series Smartphone Price

The OnePlus 12 is priced at Rs 69,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage variant. However, the official prices could differ from the leaked prices. To recall, the OnePlus 11 was launched in India earlier this year for Rs 56,999 for an 8GB+128GB storage variant.