Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed For Sale Ahead Of Official Launch on January 17, Withdrawn By Retailer

New Delhi: South Korean smartphone maker Samsung will launch its Galaxy S24 series at its Unpacked event on January 17. Pre-bookings are expected to commence shortly after the mega event. The upcoming smartphone series includes the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In a now-deleted tweet, it is surprising to know that a Mexican retailer, Doto, has already started selling the upcoming Galaxy S24 series smartphones reportedly ahead of the launch. However, the company hasn't made any official announcement about the various leaks and rumours that have detailed specifications and features of the Galaxy S24 series on the internet.

According to a Phone Arena report, the retailer listed the pricing of the 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24 at approximately Rs 81,000. For the 256GB storage model, the price stands at Rs 88,400 approximately. To recall, the German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the full specifications for the Galaxy S24 series ahead of its unveiling. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series To Receive 7 Years Of Software Support, OS Upgrades!)

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are likely to be powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the global market. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in all markets.

Galaxy AI is coming. Join us at #SamsungUnpacked, on Jan 17, 2024 at 11:30 PM.



Pre-reserve now and get benefits worth ₹ 5000*. *T&C apply.

Learn more: https://t.co/4YxIMvdOPw. pic.twitter.com/4l1fcMl6hB — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 3, 2024

Let's have a quick look at the leaked specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaked Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and is rumored to pack a quad-rear camera setup with a 200MP main sensor. The smartphone could be loaded with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy S24 Leaked Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The handset is loaded with a 4,000 mAh battery and packs a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor.

Galaxy S24+ Leaked Specifications

The handset is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. It could be loaded with two storage variants, 256GB and 512GB, respectively, along with a 4,900 mAh battery. (Also Read: Ram Mandir: Top 6 Technologies Will Be Used During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya)