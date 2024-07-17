OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Launched In India Under Rs 4,000 Alongside OnePlus Watch 2R; Check Specs, Price And Availability

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earphones alongside the OnePlus Watch 2R in the Indian market. The earbuds come with hybrid active noise cancellation and offer flash charge support.

Meanwhile, the smartwatch sports a circular dial with 2.5D sapphire crystal glass and comes with an aluminium chassis alongside silicone straps. The TWS earphones are compatible with the Hey Melody app. Consumers can purchase the smartwatch and earbuds from July 20 via the company's official website.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro And OnePlus Watch 2R Colour And Price:

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro comes in Starry Black and Soft Jade colour options. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Watch 2R is offered in Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray colour options. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 3,299. On the other hand, OnePlus Watch 2R costs Rs 17,999.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Specifications:

The earbuds come with a 12.4mm dynamic driver and three microphones per earbud. The device supports Google Fast Pair, dual connection, Bluetooth 5.4, and an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. OnePlus claims that the earbuds alone provide 5.5 hours of battery life with ANC enabled and 12 hours without ANC. When used with the charging case, the battery life extends to 20 hours with ANC on and up to 44 hours without ANC. (Also Read: OnePlus Pad 2 Launched In India With AI Toolbox Under Rs 45,000 Alongside Stylo 2 And Smart Keyboard; Check Specs, Price)

The device is loaded with a 58mAh battery in earbuds and a 440mAh battery in the case with USB Type-C charging. The true wireless earbuds sport an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

OnePlus Watch 2R Specifications:

The device sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display with a 466×466 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 20 built-in watch faces, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by a 2.5D sapphire crystal layer. It has a 500mAh battery and supports USB Type-C for charging.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartwatch runs on WearOS 4 with Google apps and features a 5ATM + IP68 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord 4 Launched In India With AI Features Under Rs 40,000; Check Specs, Price)

The device is packed with a bunch of fitness modes and sports modes with the watch, including running mode, badminton mode, tennis mode, and skiing mode. The flagship smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems with NFC support.