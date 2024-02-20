Nothing Phone (2a) Will Be Made In India, Says CEO Carl Pei Ahead Of Official Launch

New Delhi: UK-based Smartphone startup company Nothing is set to launch Nothing Phone (2a) smartphone in India and other global markets. The official Phone (2a) launch event is happening on 5 March 2024 at 11:30 GMT. Ahead of the official launch, Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei confirmed on the social media platform X that the smartphone will be manufactured in India.

The Nothing (2a) smartphone will be available for purchase in India via the e-commerce giant Flipkart. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be an upgrade over the company’s first handset, the Nothing Phone 1, unveiled in July 2022. (Also Read: Google Releases First Android 15 Developer Preview; What's New In Google's OS?)

Nothing CEO Carl Pei, known for his innovative approach, has shared a suggestion for Tesla CEO Elon Musk regarding opening a factory in India. Pei proposed that Musk should change his username on the X platform to "Elon Bhai," to facilitate the establishment of a Tesla factory in the country.

To recall, Nothing's founder Carl Pei visited the company's manufacturing facility in Chennai. His visit came during the launch of the Nothing Phone (2) smartphone in July 2023. Carl Pei took to X and said that there has been a significant improvement at the plant in terms of cleanliness, security, and processes when compared to the previous year. (Also Read: https://zeenews.india.com/technology/genai-to-boost-indian-financial-services-add-80-billion-dollars-by-2030-report-2722938.html)

According to reports, the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to offer a premium viewing experience with its 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. The device could run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 and feature a 4,920mAh battery.

The Phone (2a), also known as Aerodactyl, will have cool features from the last Nothing Phone 2, making it better than the older Nothing Phone 1.