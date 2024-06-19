OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Could Debut With Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chipset; Check Expected Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: OnePlus has announced the official launch date of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the budget smartphone is set make its debut on July 24 in the country.

The company confirms that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G features an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is loaded with a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The smartphone will also offer up to 2100 nits of peak brightness levels.

June 24, 7PM IST | 3:30PM CEST#OnePlusNordCE4Lite 5G — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 18, 2024

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Expected Specifications:

The much anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. The handset could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. It could come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G smartphone may run on the Android 14 operating system and come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. In the camera department, the smartphone is rumoured to feature a 50MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP shooter at the front for selfies and video chats.

The handset could come with the Aqua Touch technology, akin to the OnePlus 12R. It is said that the smartphone will come with a technology that ensures the screen remains responsive even when wet. Adding further, the device could sport dual stereo speakers. (Also Read: JBL Live Beam 3 TWS Earbuds Launched In India With Touchscreen Display; Check Specs And Price)

However, the OnePlus has not confirmed the price or complete specifications at the time of filing.