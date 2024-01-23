OnePlus 12, Wireless Earbuds Launching Today In India, Top Points To Know

New Delhi: OnePlus is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated OnePlus 12 series smartphone in India and globally today, alongside the OnePlus 12R. The company will launch the smartphones along with its latest pair of true wireless earbuds at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event.

The OnePlus 12 launch event is slated to begin at 7:30 PM today. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and available on all OnePlus social media platforms. The Chinese smartphone maker has already launched the OnePlus 12 in December 2023 in China. The company will bring the same variant to the Indian market. Ahead of the official launch, brace yourself for a journey through cutting-edge technology, stunning design, and powerful features that define these devices.

Let's delve into the talking points that could make the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones stand out in the crowded market

-The OnePlus 12 is expected to come with the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

-The OnePlus 12 features a stunning display with a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies, with a remarkable peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels.

-The OnePlus 12R packs a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display boasting HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate at 1264 x 2780 pixels, complemented by the same impressive 4,500 nits peak brightness, enhancing the visual experience. (Also Read: Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Launching In India On January 29, Top 7 Points To Know)

-The OnePlus 12R is expected to be loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-wired charging support, while the OnePlus 12 is expected to come with a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

-In addition to the smartphones, OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its OnePlus Buds 3 TWS in India, Europe, and North America on January 23. The Buds 3 will be available in two colors, Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray, featuring a metallic coating and matte finish.

-The OnePlus 12 boasts cutting-edge connectivity features, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 3.2, NFC, and Infrared capabilities. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R offers robust connectivity with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C 2.0, NFC, and Infrared support. These advanced technologies ensure seamless communication and data transfer, providing users with a high-performance and versatile mobile experience.