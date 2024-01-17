trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710713
Online Investment Fraud: Union Bank Manager Falls Victim To Scam, Loses Rs 21 Lakh

The scammers, posing as group members, shared fabricated success stories and lured her with promises of VIP services in online trading.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 09:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a disheartening incident, an Assistant Bank Manager, Nishi Verma from Union Bank of India’s Sitapur district branch, has become the latest victim of an online investment scam. While on official leave, Verma, looking to venture into online trading, joined a Facebook group on December 1, 2023, where fraudsters manipulated her into investing Rs 21 lakh for guaranteed profits.

The scammers, posing as group members, shared fabricated success stories and lured her with promises of VIP services in online trading. As her involvement deepened, they convinced her to invest a substantial sum between December 1, 2023, and January 2024. (Also Read: How You Can Invest Rs 3K For 35 Years And Earn Rs 1.5 Lakh Per Month? Check Return Calculator Here)

Verma's skepticism grew when asked to link her bank account, but unfortunately, the scammers successfully deceived her. (Also Read: Apple Opens Office Spanning 15 Floors In Bengaluru: Check Other Specifications)

Nishi Verma's husband, Dileep Verma, revealed the unfortunate turn of events, leading to the filing of a complaint at City Kotwali police station. An FIR under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly) and 66-D of the IT Act has been registered.

Addressing the issue, Shlok Kumar, SSP Bulandshahar, advised vigilance against suspicious messages and recommended blocking and reporting unknown users to the police.

