New Delhi: OpenAI's ChatGPT, the widely-used AI-driven chatbot, is currently in the process of testing a 'Memory' function feature. This addition aims to integrate memory capabilities, enhancing user interaction by retaining previous conversations. Notably, users retain complete control over this feature, determining what is stored and how it's applied.

The Memory feature is currently undergoing trials with a select group of ChatGPT's free and Plus subscribers. This trial phase serves to assess its utility and efficacy prior to wider implementation. Additionally, the company promises to share plans for wider availability shortly.

Furthermore, users can effortlessly manage their preferences regarding memory usage. They maintain the ability to deactivate the feature at any time or selectively erase specific information. Moreover, there's an option to review and delete memories individually or clear all memories entirely via the settings menu. (Also Read: Apple Rolls Out VisionOS 1.0.3 Update for Vision Pro, Featuring Reset Option for Forgotten Passcodes)

In a blog post, the company said, "We’re testing memory with ChatGPT. Remembering things you discuss across all chats saves you from having to repeat information and makes future conversations more helpful. You're in control of ChatGPT's memory. You can explicitly tell it to remember something, ask it what it remembers, and tell it to forget conversationally or through settings. You can also turn it off entirely. We are rolling out to a small portion of ChatGPT free and Plus users this week to learn how useful it is. We will share plans for broader rollout soon."

Another new feature being tested is temporary chat. When activated, your chats are not recorded in the history or stored as memories, ensuring they are not utilised for AI training. A small cohort of free and paid ChatGPT users will test this memory features this week. (Also Read: Meta Testing New 'Trending Topics' Feature On X Rival Threads)

OpenAI also announced that developers who have created custom GPT chatbots, recently launched, will soon have the capability to enable the memory feature.