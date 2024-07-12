Oppo Reno 12 And Oppo Reno 12 Pro Launched In India: Check Prices, Availability, Specs & More

New Delhi: Oppo has just launched its latest flagship series, featuring the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro smartphones. Both models come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Let's explore the specs, prices, offers, and more of the Reno 12 series below.

Reno 12 Pro 5G Colours:

The Reno 12 Pro 5G comes in Sunset Gold and Space Brown.

Reno 12 Colours:

The Reno 12 is available in three colors: Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver.

Oppo Reno 12 series: Price

Oppo has launched the Reno 12 5G at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, available from July 25. The Reno 12 Pro starts at Rs 36,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, with a higher-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version priced at Rs 40,999. (Also Read: OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune Colour Variant Launched In India: Check Price, Offers & More)

Oppo Reno 12 Series: Offers & Availability

Oppo is providing several discounts on the Reno 12 series. Buyers can receive up to Rs 4,000 instant cashback on their purchase along with up to 9 months of no-cost EMI options. The devices will be available on Oppo's official website, Flipkart, and other retail stores.

Oppo Reno 12 Series: Specs

The Oppo Reno 12 series comes with impressive specs. The Reno 12 has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, while the Reno 12 Pro can reach up to 1,500 nits and includes Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Both models feature a 50MP primary camera (Sony LYT600) and an 8MP ultrawide lens (Sony IMX355). However, the Reno 12 Pro also includes a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

For selfies, the Reno 12 has a 32MP front camera, whereas the Reno 12 Pro boasts a 50MP front sensor. The Reno 12 is available in one configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Reno 12 Pro offers 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Both phones are powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.