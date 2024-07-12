OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune Colour Variant Launched In India: Check Price, Offers & More

New Delhi: OnePlus is rolling out various versions of its OnePlus 12R smartphone lineup. They introduced a Genshin Impact edition a few months ago. Now, the company has unveiled a new colour option called “Sunset Dune” for the popular OnePlus 12R. The new variant blends gentle gold and pink hues.

There are no changes in the specifications for the latest version and it just comes in a new colour. Here's the pricing and availability information for this model:

OnePlus 12R: Price, Availability & Offers

The OnePlus 12R in Sunset Dune colour has been priced at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It will be available to purchase from July 20 onwards. Buyers using ICICI and OneCard credit cards will receive an instant discount of Rs 3,000. Moreover, purchasers of the OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune model will also receive a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds 3.

OnePlus 12R: Specs

The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch Oriental AMOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels. It boasts a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and supports HDR, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device is designed with an aluminum alloy middle frame and a glass back. It offers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling and high touch sampling rates of 360Hz and 2160Hz, ensuring responsive touch interactions.

When it comes to photography, the OnePlus Ace 3 comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies and video calls, the front camera features a 16-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens.