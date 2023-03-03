'Pehla hi attempt hai...' Chai Sutta Bar Founder Takes Swipe As ChatGPT Fails To Crack UPSC Civil Service Exam

New Delhi: Which is the toughest exam? Maybe, it’s UPSC Civil Service Exam. Even though, the powerful chatbot ChatGPT also failed to crack the toughest exam of India. According to the reports, AI bot only answered 54 correctly out of 100 questions, which meant it didn’t cross the exam cut off in the general category. The questions were diversed and spanned topics such as Economy, Geography, History, Ecology, General Science and Current Affairs.

The UPSC test of ChatGPT was taken by Analytics India Magazine (AIM). When asked by ChatGPT before the exam if it could crack the exam or not, it answered that it was going to be difficult. It provided wrong answers for topics such as Economy and Geography that aren’t current affair specifics.

Chai Sutta Bar CEO Anubhav Dubey has taken a swipe and said "don't give up ChatGPT, it's only the first attempt". He said it's not a cup of tea for everyone to crack UPSC exam in the first attempt. His comments are in reference to the hardship of the exam as people don't usually pass the exam in their first attempts.

Pehla hi attempt hai ChatGPT, lage raho!



Pehle attempt me UPSC nikla sabke bas ki baat nhi h pic.twitter.com/1gDaQomqfk — Anubhav Dubey (@tbhAnubhav) March 3, 2023

ChatGPT Cleared Several US Exams

Nothing remained untouched for the viral chatbot ChatGPT since its launch last year in November 30. It has taken the internet by storm and upended many things all at once. Seeing as a disruptor, AI bot is seen to change several things at how we work, study and live in a near future. Several reports in the past claimed that ChatGPT cracked some toughest exams of the United States.

ChatGPT cleared the final exam for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. It also cleared the US medical exam and managed to clear Google Coding Interview for Level 3 engineers.

ChatGPT limited to September 2021

Before assuming anything, it is necessary to know that ChatGPT knowledge is limited to September 2021. So it couldn’t answer current affair answers.