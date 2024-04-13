PM Modi Turns Gamer, Plays 'Raji: An Ancient Epic'- Know All About The Game

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a prominent group of Indian gamers on Thursday, highlighting the country's rapidly growing gaming industry. The gathering saw the participation of seven notable gamers, namely Animesh Agrawal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht. During the meeting, discussions centered around various aspects of the gaming sector's development in India.

In the meeting with the Prime Minister, the gamers talked about the rising importance of the gaming industry. They pointed out the growing presence of games based on Indian mythology and the government's recognition of their creative input. (Also Read: Create Games Around World Problems Like Climate Change: PM Modi Tells Creators)

Following the conversation, PM Modi experimented with different games across various platforms, including virtual reality, mobile, and PC/console games. One of these games was "Raji: An Ancient Epic". (Also Read: BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover To Introduce ZeroPe App For Medical Loans)

What is "Raji: An Ancient Epic"?

"Raji: An Ancient Epic" is an action-adventure video game created by Nodding Heads Games, an independent game studio located in India. According to the official website, the game takes its inspiration from Indian mythology and culture, with its setting placed in ancient India.

In 2020, "Raji: An Ancient Epic" launched on multiple platforms such as PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game garnered three awards at the Taipei Game Show 2021: Best Narration, Grand Prix, and Winners Circle Award.