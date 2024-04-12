BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover To Introduce ZeroPe App For Medical Loans

New Delhi: Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, is embarking on a new venture in the fintech realm. Grover is set to launch ZeroPe, an app tailored for medical loans, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

As indicated on its Google Play Store listing, ZeroPe is currently in its testing phase and has been created by Third Unicorn. The app aims to offer immediate pre-approved medical loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to users for their medical needs. To provide these loans instantly, the company has collaborated with Delhi-based Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Mukut Finvest. (Also Read: Swiggy Introduces 'Paw-ternity' Policy For Employee Pet Care Support)

Access to this service is limited to partnered hospitals, as detailed on the ZeroPe app's website. Grover's involvement in this field contributes to an expanding trend, joining other companies such as SaveIn, Qube Health, Arogya Finance, Neodocs, Fibe, Kenko, and Mykare Health, which already provide instant financing options for medical expenses and elective procedures. (Also Read: Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl Reveals Protein Supplements Created Serious Health Issues For Him)

Grover, along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and entrepreneur Aseem Ghavri from Chandigarh, founded Third Unicorn in January 2023. "ZeroPe ensures a straightforward process by directly paying the approved loan amount on behalf of the user to the chosen hospital," ZeroPe wrote on its website.

To avail a medical loan through ZeroPe, individuals must first download the app, fill out a brief application, and subsequently obtain instant approval for the loan. Initially, the company ventured into the market with CrickPe to rival platforms like Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), and My11Circle.