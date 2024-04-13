Create Games Around World Problems Like Climate Change: PM Modi Tells Creators

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, said that Indian creators must build games which address global issues like climate change and cleanliness, among others, while innovating for the world.

In a chat with some of the top Indian gamers like Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Naman Mathur and Anshu Bisht, the Prime Minister said that, unlike shooting games the Western world produces, our games must also address real-life issues. (Also Read: Electricity Bill Scam: Here's How To Protect Yourself From Fake Messages)

“World leaders talk about global warming and climate change and are trying various methods to deal with those. I have laid out an alternative method called ‘Mission Life: Lifestyle for Environment’,” PM Modi told the gamers. (Also Read: X's Blue Tick Policy Undergoes Changes; Premium Users Will Soon...)

“Now, envision a game aimed at addressing the global climate crisis, where the gamer must explore various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach. What are these steps? Who do we navigate through and find the best possible approach?" the Prime Minister noted.

Similarly, a game could revolve around cleanliness, and every child in the country should play such games and understand the true significance of gaming. “Create games for change which will not only solve local problems but also address global issues," PM Modi told the gamers.