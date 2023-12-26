Poco M6 5G Sale Starts Today: Check Bank Offers, Availability And More

New Delhi: In an exciting development for budget smartphone enthusiasts, the Poco M6 5G is set to go on sale in India today at 12 noon via Flipkart. Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker, is making a bold claim, positioning the Poco M6 5G as the 'most affordable 5G phone ever' to capture the attention of the budget-conscious market.

Poco M6: Key Specifications

Poco M6: Performance

Under the hood, the smartphone is fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, boasting an impressive Antutu benchmark score of 4,28,000. The device features a spacious 6.74-inch display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, promising a delightful viewing experience. (Also Read: Want Monthly Regular Income After Retirement? Check Return Calculator, Tenure, Eligibility, And Other Benefits)

Poco M6: Memory And Storage Options

The Poco M6 offers flexibility with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Additionally, the budget-friendly smartphone introduces 'Turbo RAM,' a virtual 8GB RAM support. (Also Read: 5 Anticipated Apple Products Set To Launch In 2024: In Pics)

Poco M6: Camera

In the camera department, the Poco M6 sports a dual rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50MP primary sensor. While details about the secondary sensor remain unspecified, users can expect a reliable camera system for capturing memorable moments.

Poco M6: Battery Power

Powering the device is a robust 5,000 mAh battery. The phone supports quick recharging with an 18W fast charger, although it's worth noting that the package includes a 10W charger. Customers interested in the faster charging option can separately purchase the 18W charger.

Poco M6: Design And Colors

The Poco M6 boasts a sleek waterdrop design on the front and is available in two eye-catching colors – Orion Blue and Galactic Black, offering users a touch of personalization.

Poco M6: Price

For those keeping an eye on the budget, the Poco M6 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 11,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and Rs 13,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Poco M6: Bank Offers

Additionally, customers can enjoy a Rs 1,000 discount when using ICICI Bank cards.

Poco M6: Availability And Discounts

Interested buyers can seize the opportunity to own the Poco M6 5G today at 12 noon through Flipkart. The inclusion of discounts for ICICI Bank cardholders adds an extra incentive for those looking to make a smart purchase.