POCO X3 Pro launched in India, starts from Rs 18,999: Quad camera setup, 240Hz touch sampling rate and more

POCO X3 Pro launched in India, starts from Rs 18,999: Quad camera setup, 240Hz touch sampling rate and more

Chinese smartphone maker POCO has finally launched its latest smartphone X3 Pro in India that will be available on Flipkart in two storage variants from April 6.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant in three colour variants -- graphite black, steel blue and golden bronze.

The POCO X3 Pro is equipped with a dot-type bezel-less 16.9cm (6.67) FullHD+ display with 2400x 1080p resolution, protected by flagship-level Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

It also comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate that provides smooth lag-free performance. The display delivers punchy vivid colours and provides stunning visuals and contrast, with HDR 10 support.

In terms of cameras and videos, POCO X3 Pro has a quad-camera setup, consisting of a Computer Vision Image signal processor, a 48MP primary sensor with F/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree FoV, 2MP macro camera, and a depth sensor for portraiture.

The smartphone equips a 20MP front camera for selfies and houses a massive 5160mAh battery.

The device supports 4K video recording at 30/60fps and comes with several features including smooth video zoom, focus peaking and AE/AF lock along with Vlog mode, to capture high-resolution videos in great quality for content creation and social media stories.

In addition, it will come with features such as Night mode 2.0, Long exposure, Clone Photo, and Video mode, to allow creators to move and do more beyond basic smartphone photography.

