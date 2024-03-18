Vivo T3 5G Official Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Date And Availability

New Delhi: Vivo is set to launch the new Vivo T3 5G smartphone in India after rolling out the V30 series. The Vivo T3 5G will finally make its debut on March 21 this year at 12 PM IST.

The newly launched smartphone has already been confirmed as a Flipkart exclusive. It is expected to join the list of recent mid-range launches this month, including the Nothing Phone 2a, Realme 12, Realme 12+ 5G, and iQOO Z9 5G, among others.

The Vivo T3 5G smartphone will be available for purchase for Indian consumers via Flipkart and across retail stores in the country. Notably, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. The AnTuTu score of this smartphone is 734K+ and it will be the fastest smartphone in the segment, as listed on the Vivo T3 5G's microsite on Flipkart.

The Vivo T3 5G Specifications (Expected)

The anticipated features of the smartphone include a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits of brightness, offering a vibrant and smooth viewing experience. (Also Read: LinkedIn Likely To Bring Games On Its Platform To Make Job Search Bit Playful: Reports)

It is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and storage options of either 128GB or 256GB, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample storage for apps and media.

Adding Further, the smartphone is speculated to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge technology, allowing for fast and efficient charging. The camera setup is anticipated to include a 50MP main camera, a 2MP Bokeh lens, a flicker sensor, and a 16MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

From gaming seshes to show binges, #GenTurbo has got that turbo speed for every need. #GetSetTurbo with the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 processor on the all-new #vivoT3 5G.



​Know more. https://t.co/13dDWwyDA0#vivoSeriesT pic.twitter.com/uNTpRz7tnr — vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 16, 2024

Other expected features include Dual Stereo speakers for immersive audio, an IP54 rating for durability against water and dust, a microSD card slot for expandable storage, and more, making it a comprehensive and feature-packed device for users. (Also Read: How To Transfer WhatsApp Chat Backup From Android To iPhone? Here's Step-By-Step Guide)