Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Offers Announced: Get Free Realme Buds T300, Check Specs And Discounts

New Delhi: Ahead of the official launch, Realme has announced an early bird sale offer for the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G early bird sale offer is set to take place on March 19 from 6 PM onwards and will be available on realme.com and Amazon India.

The brand has appointed Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor to serve as the product ambassador for the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. The upcoming smartphone Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be available for sale in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB.

Discover the perfect picture partner like @shahidkapoor did with the #NARZO70Pro5G boasting the best-in-class SONY IMX890 OIS camera.



Now, tell us where will you take Shahid for a perfect picture night walk?



Discover more: https://t.co/aORDqj7v1s pic.twitter.com/rvK6rIFPbV March 12, 2024

The company is set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone on March 19 at 12 pm. The company's YouTube and Facebook channels will broadcast the live launch event. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is the company's third smartphone in India this year and will compete with phones like iQOO Z9, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Nothing Phone 2a. (Also Read: iQOO Z9 5G With Android 14 And 5000 mAh Battery Launched In India; Check Price, Specs)

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Offer:

Interested buyers will be able to get discounts of up to Rs 4,299 along with a 6-month no-cost EMI option. The company is making this offer even sweeter with the inclusion of the all-new realme Buds T300 (Dome Green Colour) worth Rs 2299, absolutely free.

Level up your tech game with the ultimate #NARZO70Pro5G and #realmeBudsT300!



Grab up to ₹4,299 Off* on this dynamic duo in our Early Bird Sale starting at 6 PM on March 19th. Don't miss out!



*T&C Apply



Discover More: https://t.co/aORDqj6XbU pic.twitter.com/sbv8el2k2A — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) March 12, 2024

Interested buyers can avail of discounts of up to Rs 4,299, coupled with a 6-month no-cost EMI option. Making the deal even sweeter, the company is offering the brand-new Realme Buds T300 in Dome Green Color, valued at Rs 2299, absolutely free.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Confirmed Specifications:

The upcoming smartphone features a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50MP primary camera coupled with an OIS sensor, ensuring stable and crisp shots. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery And 50MP Rear Camera Launched Globally; Check Specs)

The smartphone features a Duo Touch Glass design which adds both elegance and durability. Moreover, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G incorporates innovative features like rainwater smart touch and air gestures, while offering users relief with only 65 percent pre-installed apps.