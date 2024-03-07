Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launched In India; Check Specs, Price And Other Features

New Delhi: Xiaomi launches its much-anticipated Xiaomi 14 flagship series in India. The series includes Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra in the Indian market. The Xiaomi also announces a partnership with Leica and Qualcomm.

Notably, Alan Schaller, a Leica photographer tested Xioami 14 series cameras. The smartphone also gets a 'Cloud de Paris design' and an aluminium frame. The Xiaomi 14 will go on sale on March 11 while Xiaomi 14 Ultra will go on sale on April 12. Users can buy both the smartphones via mi.com, Xiaomi outlets, Mi Home stores, Amazon and Flipkart.

Xiaomi 14 Specifications And Price:

The smartphone features a 6.36-inch screen, offering an impressive brightness of 3000 nits and enhanced by Dolby Vision technology. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring smooth performance. It runs on the Android 14 HyperCharge OS. The Xiaomi 14 comes in three colour options: Jade Green, Matte Black, and Classic White.

Co-engineered with #Leica, the #Xiaomi14 camera system redefines Smartphone photography experience:



Next-gen Leica Summilux lens for exceptional clarity & detail.

Light Fusion 900 image sensor for single-frame HDR & low-light brilliance.

Leica 50MP Triple Camera System… pic.twitter.com/xY2YnbRnYB — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 7, 2024

It is loaded with a 4610 mAh battery and 50W wireless HyperCharge capability. With an IP68 rating, providing exceptional durability and resistance to water and dust. For connectivity, the smartphone packs next-generation Wi-Fi 7 technology, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC Tap and Pay.

The newly-launched smartphone comes with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant and carries a price tag of Rs 69,999. There is a 24-month no-cost EMI. In the camera department, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with OIS. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP Camera.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications And Price:

Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes in Black and White Colour Options. This smartphone is also powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and features a Quad Curved display. The newly launched smartphone comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant and carries a price tag of Rs 99,999.