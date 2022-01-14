PUBG developer Krafton seeks Garena Free Fire ban, files case against Apple, Google, YouTube

New Delhi: Krafton, the developer of popular gaming titles such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Battlegrounds Mobile India, has sued the developers of Garena Free Fire for IP infringement. The Korean firm has also dragged Apple, Google, and YouTube to court for reportedly not taking action against its request.

In its lawsuit, Krafton has alleged the Singapore-based developer of Garena Free Fire made rip-off versions of its game. The PUBG developer added that Apple and Google have refused to stop selling them.

“The complaint said Garena, owned by Singapore-based Sea Ltd, began selling Free Fire through Apple and Google's app stores in 2017 and started selling another infringing game called "Free Fire MAX" last year”, a Reuters report said.

“The complaint said Garena, owned by Singapore-based Sea Ltd, began selling Free Fire through Apple and Google's app stores in 2017 and started selling another infringing game called "Free Fire MAX" last year,” the report added.

Moreover, Krafton has alleged that Apple and Google have distributed hundreds of millions of copies of the Free Fire games, adding that Garena made over $100 million in revenue from Free Fire sales in the US in the first quarter of 2021.

Krafton has also added Google's YouTube name as a defendant for allegedly hosting videos of gameplay of Free Fire. The complaint also mentioned that YouTube hosted a Chinese film that Krafton says is a live-action dramatisation of its game, Reuters reported. Also Read: ITR filing FY 2020-21: Here is how to check your income tax refund status online

Krafton also pointed out that it had asked Garena, Apple, and Google to stop selling the Free Fire games in December. But the companies reportedly took no action. The developer has now requested to block sales of the Free Fire games. Additionally, the company is seeking damages, including the companies' profits from Free Fire sales. Also Read: Dogecoin Price Today: Elon Musk’s favourite cryptocurrency jumps 16% on Tesla announcement

Live TV

#mute