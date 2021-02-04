PUBG Mobile launches Beta 1.3 version; know how to download it in simple steps

New Delhi: PUBG has been one of the most popular games across the world. The game has totally revolutionised the Battle Royale genre and democratised the mobile gaming in a real sense.

PUBG Mobile has recently launched the PUBG Mobile Beta (1.3) version. Please note that the PUBG game is banned by the Indian government in September 2020 along with 118 Chinese apps in the wake of National security concerns. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will not be available in India anytime soon.

Here’s how you can download the PUBG Mobile Beta (1.3) version update on Android devices by sideloading the APK file.

1. Users need to download the APK file from website.

2. Users will need to enable "install from unknown source" option in order to sideload the APK file on your device.

3. Open the file in File Explorer/Manager and install it. Open the app and select the resource pack of your choice.

4. Press on the Guest option after which dialogue will appear on the screen asking for the invitation code.

5. Enter the invitation code there and press the yellow button below it to start playing.

If players face an error saying there was a problem parsing the package, they should re-download the file and follow the steps given above again.

