PUBG New State surpasses 10 million pre-registration on Google Play store

PUBG developers are working on a new version of PUBG New State which is scheduled to launch later this year. It has already received more than 10 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store.

In a Twitter post, the company revealed, “We’re happy to report that we’ve hit over 10 MILLION PUBG NEW STATE pre-registrations on GooglePlay. We’re humbled by the community’s overwhelming response and can’t wait to share our new battlegrounds experience with you later in 2021.”

The pre-registrations started in February and the developers had already announced that it will be ready for alpha testing

Set in 2051, the game takes place years after the current PUBG games -- which are set in approximately modern times -- on a new map called Troi and promises to bring with it a slew of near-future weapons and vehicles, like drones and deployable combat shields. It will feature all-new maps, weapons and drones.

However, this is not for Indian users as the game is banned in the country. When they visit the game’s page on the Google Play Store, they will receive an error.

The game marks the third battle royale game under the PUBG umbrella -- although, unlike its mobile cousin PUBG Mobile, PUBG: New State will be developed by PUBG Studio, the company behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the PC and console version of the original game.

Live TV

#mute