WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Users To Scan UPI QR Codes, Pin Multiple Chats And More- All You Need To Know

The Pin Multiple Chats feature of WhatsApp is currently available to select users, aiming to keep important information easily accessible. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that allows users to scan UPI QR Codes directly from the chat list to make digital payments within the app, as reported by WABetaInfo. This feature is currently available to a limited group of beta testers on Android (version 2.24.7.3), with the aim of improving digital payments, especially in India.

Adding further, WhatsApp is testing a new functionality that allows users to pin more than three chats and more than one message at a time. This feature is currently available to select users, aiming to keep important information easily accessible.

In the latest WhatsApp version (2.24.6.15), users can now pin up to five chats and up to three messages. Also, WhatsApp, with over 2 billion users, is testing a feature that enables swiping between tabs for smoother navigation. (Also Read: LinkedIn Likely To Bring Games On Its Platform To Make Job Search Bit Playful: Reports)

To enhance security, the instant messaging platform is also working on an authentication feature. The company is testing different methods such as fingerprint, device passcode, and face lock to unlock the app, complementing the existing App Lock feature. 

These new authentication methods offer users additional security and convenience, addressing the demand for a default lock feature among users.

How to pin chats on WhatsApp For Beta Users 

-Press and hold on to the chat you want to pin.

-Select the pin option from the menu.

-Stable version users can pin up to three chats.

-Users testing the beta version can pin a maximum of five chats.

-To pin a new chat, unpin an old chat first. 

How to pin messages on WhatsApp For Beta Users 

-Long-press on the text you want to pin.

-Select the pin option from the menu.

-Stable WhatsApp users can pin only one message per chat.

-Select beta users have the option to pin up to three messages at the same time

-Users can pin a message for a specific period, up to 30 days. (Also Read: Telegram Introduces New Business Features To Enhance Communication With Customers)

